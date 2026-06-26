Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Robert H Lopez-Santini's avatar
Robert H Lopez-Santini
2h

In this era of everything being a specialty or subspecialty, a push for more RVU’s produced, it’s difficult to find a practitioner that will be willing or able to care for patients at end of life. Thus the phrase “ there’s nothing else we can do “ isn’t truly applicable. We can take care of the pain, if the pervasive narcophobia doesn’t leave us only Tylenol as an option. We can use benzodiazepines and atypical antipsychotics, even if off-label or not recommended according to the “ guidelines “, for the behavioral changes expected from the condition, allowing the patient and the burning-out caregivers a better quality of life. Always remember that you aren’t just treating the person whose chart you have open. The day I am dying and in pain, do NOT show up with Toradol and chamomile …. I will come back to haunt you !

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Gene's avatar
Gene
1h

Sometimes, the greatest gift we can give is to let go. True in Medicine and true with our loved ones.

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