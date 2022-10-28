Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TexasRaggedy's avatar
TexasRaggedy
Oct 28, 2022

As a NICU nurse, I have had many days where "doing our best" just wasn't enough to save a tiny life. I have had the same reactions as you - second guessing if there was something we could have done sooner/better, did we miss some small tell-tale sign that the infant was going to decompensate? Relief that the infant will be spared a life full of dr visits and (in many cases) severe deficits which is quickly followed by guilt that you even felt the relief. Overwhelming compassion, sorrow and heartbreak for the parents as they struggle to say goodbye to this tiny life. I have cried with parents at the bedside and in hallways, bathrooms or on my ride home from work. Each death has left an indelible print on my heart.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jill Shank's avatar
Jill Shank
Oct 28, 2022

One of the most touching eulogies I’ve witnessed was by a doctor who had cared for the deceased for over 30 years. They were both young when they met and went through the ups and downs of life together. Doc spoke about his warning to her to not get pregnant, his fear when she did anyway, and his joy of watching her experience motherhood,. Doc shared how her cystic fibrosis pushed all the limits of medicine and he was amazed she lived to see her 28 year old son marry. Doc laughed and cried through his eulogy and his humanity restored some of my faith lost to cynicism of ‘the system’.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture