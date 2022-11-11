Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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GBM's avatar
GBM
Nov 11, 2022Edited

Thank you, Adam. I have two comments. I am a retired pediatric pulmonologist who managed, with help, the death of hundreds of infants and children in my career.

"Medicine needs to improve its ability to recognize when the end is imminent; physicians need to communicate that reality better; and patients, doctors and caregivers must then make the transition to assuring a death worthy of the life before it." This statement is ideal but we must admit that there are many individuals in whom the predictability of death is beyond our current and possibly future calculations. There will always be uncertainty and we need some humility in this process as well as transparency. At the same time, we should initiate and carry out sensitive discussions with patients and families about death and dying in all relevant clinical scenarios.

Adam totally eschews any discussion of spirituality. I have found that connecting with my patents and families on the spiritual level - including their beliefs AND mine -- has been very helpful in the shape of caring for the dying. Sadly, medical education largely ignores the importance of spirituality in the whole enterprise of caring for patients. Knowing one's eternal destination can be the best comfort of all as time ticks down.

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Mariana B. Caiado Ferreira's avatar
Mariana B. Caiado Ferreira
Nov 11, 2022

This is just SPOT ON. Nothing else to say.

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