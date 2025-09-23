Sensible Medicine

The only part about this which does not stink to high heaven, is that the “standard of care” (to which the control arm should always be availed) will often evolve during the course of a trial. That’s not the fault of investigators or sponsors. However, what IS needed, as the author notes, is a clear mechanism to augment the protocol during the study, such that optimal control arm care is provided throughout the study. It is a pathetic excuse to claim some countries can’t provide such care…if that’s the case, don’t include those patients from those countries in the final primary endpoint analysis.

But otherwise, is nobody giving a darn about ICH-GCP research standards? Do these researchers and sponsors not give a hot darn about the wellbeing of the subjects? (You don’t need to answer that, as I wasn’t born yesterday).

I agree with the main point. Regulators have absconded on their fiduciary duty. Companies will clear the regulatory bar that is set for them, and not go 1 micron higher. To believe otherwise is to ignore the entirety of human nature. So it is up to regulators to hold a firm line, and reject studies and applications where the up-to-date standard of care was not provided to control arm patients throughout a study.

Great article! Thanks

