Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Matt Phillips's avatar
Matt Phillips
4h

Again, a triumph of technology over reason. An electronic scale and FaceTime and a nurse is worth a room full of cardiologists. Practicing in Lampasas small town we would have the elderly people come back who didn’t have family to check on them more frequently. They almost didn’t need to be seen. They just needed to walk into the waiting room to have the nurse eyeball them and their feet and send them on their way. The intravascular implantable pressure monitors seem to at least have a medical reason why you might pick up changes before you see the edema. A story involving my dad -at age 96 -he gets admitted in September 2024 hypertensive heart failure troponin of 10. Gets usual IV lasix drip. Moves closer to our home goes into assisted living and now gets the usual decent medical therapy. He weighs 190 down from 240 has zero edema. PT says he can walk 1600 feet with his WALKER do the math on that-still in slow a fib on anticoagulation. He has had no hospitalization for heart failure other things but not heart failure for two years. What changed?

Nursing care , son to check on him in person; meds handed to him daily and the lack of a car to go to Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald’s. The the latter is probably ranked the highest.

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Mark W Ketterer's avatar
Mark W Ketterer
3h

KETTERER MW. (2019). Cochrane’s Brake: Randomized Controlled Trials & the

Doctor’s Pen. Researchgate. DOI: 10.13140/RG.2.2.20553.90723

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