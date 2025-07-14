Sensible Medicine

Eli
1d

Oh come on. The fact that most of those studies had very short durations compared to most people who take SSRIs shows it cannot be trusted. I've experienced withdrawal myself and it was devastating. Read Mark Horowitz. He debunked the main findings.

Mark Horowitz
15h

I am a fan of John's work in general. But he has been badly misled by this review. The main conclusions from this study were based on 8-12 week studies, nothing like the years or decades people use these drugs for. There is a clear association between duration of use and risk of withdrawal. This was an attempt to mislead and minimise a serious public health issue causing embarrassment to establishment academics who have been reassuring the public and doctors for decades that there is no issue. It is reminiscent of a similar tactic for opioids where Purdue highlighted 'low rates of addiction' based on poorly conducted studies.

https://theconversation.com/antidepressant-withdrawal-new-review-downplays-symptoms-but-misses-the-mark-for-long-term-use-260708

96 more comments...

