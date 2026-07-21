Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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TOB's avatar
TOB
4h

Well said. I think one aspect of the problem is the way we select medical students. People who do well in undergrad science courses and have high MCAT scores are people who are good at memorizing things. That's a very different skill--indeed, a very different mindset--from conducting research, analyzing conflicting information, wrestling with ambiguity.

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Witsd's avatar
Witsd
4h

I thank Sensible Medicine for teaching me to critically appraise guidelines: they examined the recent Lipid Lowering Guidelines and exposed the lack of concrete research results underlying even the Class I recommendations. These guidelines state as fact actions that aren’t supported by RCT results. Yet, as this writer states, many take the guidelines at face value without critical appraisal. And medico-legal pressures cause blind adherence to the guidelines. What a mess. And I really worry about the LLM/AI compilations of studies that will also pick out the ones that support big pharma or device makers. What is one to do?

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