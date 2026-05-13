Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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NeverDull's avatar
NeverDull
4h

As always, Vinay remains one of the adults in the medical community with a sane take. Breathless catastrophizing gets us nowhere. Thanks Vinay - so glad you have time to write again!

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JenniferS's avatar
JenniferS
4h

The dangerous infectious disorder is the media and social media predilection to spread panic.

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