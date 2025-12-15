Sensible Medicine

Dr Mandrola -- Excellent post! The more is better bias is especially harmful to the elderly frail patient you describe.

I have a minor quibble: The opinion leaders who author the guidelines surely know that real life frequently deviates from trial conditions, but press ahead anyway. After all, they are beholden to their pharma paymasters to hawk their drugs as widely as possible even when a real life patient would have been excluded from the trial.

Spot on. Real world, and Ivory tower are different universes. Studies don’t have to take all comers. Physicians do. Perhaps we should perform large scale trials on all-comers: if you have condition X, and a pulse, you’re eligible.

‘Confounding factors’? Like, reality? They’re not confounding, they’re confirming. If a new regimen works in SPITE of the heterogeneity of humanity, count me a believer. Not unless.

