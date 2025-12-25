Sensible Medicine

John Mandrola's avatar
John Mandrola
8h

Thank you Dr Johnson for writing one of the best essays we’ve ever had on Sensible Medicine.

nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
7h

I always worked the holidays. Mostly for the shift differential/holiday pay as I was a single Mom and that extra $3 mattered back then. Some of my most profound life and death experiences happened during these times. I remember falling to my knees in prayer for the life of a 6 month old heart patient who was failing, hoping and begging that he live through the day and not die on Christmas, for the sake of hi 2 year old sister and parents. The year was 1989 and Jake Burris died on December 26th. God listened that night. Merry Christmas, All.

