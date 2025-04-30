Sensible Medicine

How Not to Get Fooled by the Medical Literature - Part 1 - Course Introduction

A 9+ Part Series on Critical Appraisal by Cifu, Mandrola, Prasad
The most common question we get asked is: is there a course on how to become better at critically reading medical research. Well, now there is!

This is the first of 9 videos that we recorded as part of a course on clinical appraisal, and there will be many more to come. We call our class: How Not to Get Fooled by the Medical Literature. These are topics that each of us teaches separately, but, here, for the first time, we teach them together, and the whole is more than the sum of the parts.

The first lecture will be made freely available to everyone, and the next 8 parts will be shared with our subscribers as a thank you for your support.

