Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph J. Zuckerman MD's avatar
Joseph J. Zuckerman MD
4hEdited

I followed Jerome Hoffman’s analysis as a paid subscriber to one of his publications for many years. He also was an early debunker of the ADA promulgated idea that everyone’s hemoglobin A1c needed to be as low as possible, which was subsequently borne out by multiple trials showing net harm with very aggressive glycemic control efforts.

However, although I thought his criticisms of the thrombolytic treatments for stroke were very well reasoned, as you mention in your post, thrombolytic treatment for stroke has spread widely, and it’s considered heresy to challenge it. In my opinion, part of the reason for that is financial. Hospitals advertise these “stroke centers” and anyone who comes in with any neurological symptoms at all, even if non localizing and extremely unlikely to be stroke, gets at least 3-4 advanced imaging studies and there is a very low threshold for giving thrombolytics and putting someone in the ICU. I’ve seen thrombolytics given for slurred speech in people who were objectively intoxicated with alcohol based on blood test results. And when people return repeatedly with vague neurologic symptoms, the same workup is repeated over and over.

This is a huge money maker for hospitals and others. It’s also often a terrible use of resources and can be dangerous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Tracy H's avatar
Tracy H
4h

No treatmet = No payment. Trial replication should be standard of investigative practice, but we know who controls those purse strings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture