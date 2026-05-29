Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Payam Fallahi's avatar
Payam Fallahi
5h

In 2026, clinicians are more deficient in common sense than factual information. Reading the latest Elsevier, Wiley, Wolters, etc journals would contribute little to practical, useful, or actionable knowledge (Isn’t at least half of published research either wrong or outdated in a few years anyways)?

For 99% of practicing clinicians in the trenches, they’d be better off reading textbooks (yes, paper with no ads) to brush up their general knowledge, use AI tools like OpenEvidence, and read plenty of books on decision-making under uncertainty (ie Kahneman, Klein, Taleb, etc).

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Josh Briscoe's avatar
Josh Briscoe
5h

I advise trainees to figure out a knowledge management system early in their training and iteratively adapt it to their needs.

The imperfect system I've come to:

1. On the fly (e.g., UpToDate, OpenEvidence) - you need an answer right now and don't have time for a deeper dive, although this may prompt a deeper dive later.

2. Keep up with journals - I use Feedly to track RSS feeds of PubMed searches. I track numerous journals of interest this way and skim the headlines every morning. When I click a headline, it takes me to PubMed where I (usually) have institutional access to the full article.

3. Keep up with topics - I use RSS feeds of PubMed searches to track numerous topics (e.g., "advance directives," "assisted suicide OR MAID OR etc..."). I skim these headlines along with the journals.

The morning RSS review takes ~10 minutes. I don't read any papers right then unless I'm having a leisurely morning; I save anything interesting looking for later.

4. Figure out what you'll read - Like Dr. Cifu, I don't read every single article I find. I ask some questions. Is this an important journal for my field? Is the article of interest to me? If it's an older article, is it highly cited? Is it being discussed a great deal? Are patients asking about the topic? Are there any glaring problems in the abstract? Are there any glaring conflicts of interest which would turn me off entirely?

Once I read a paper, I don't read it start to finish. I usually skip the introduction if this is a topic I'm generally familiar with. I taste the discussion and conclusion, then I go on to digest the methods and results (focusing on figures, then turning to the text itself), and then I return to the discussion and conclusion to pull it all together. That's for a scientific paper. For an ethics or philosophy paper, I might read it more linearly because I need to follow the argument, but I may skim first to get a sense of where things go. By "skim" I mean I read the ~first sentence of each paragraph and try to find key words (novel, emphasized, and/or repeated words). I'll read the conclusion in closer detail to see if anything draws me in there. Even if the skim doesn't turn up anything, if this is a very important topic, I may return to read it more thoroughly.

5. Organize what you find - you need a reference management software even if you're not going to be writing a lot. This allows you to tag articles and find them easily in the future for reference, for talks, for teaching, for writing. I use Zotero, as it has tags and online access available within the VA firewall.

6. Targeted literature searches - you need to learn how to search the literature with a specific question. If you're at an academic center, librarians are great for helping with this. For most medical articles, PubMed is good, but if it's a much older article or outside science/medicine (I'm often searching in ethics and philosophy), you may need to use another database. A helpful technique to track a conversation in the literature is to either use PubMed or a tool like ResearchRabbit to discover what newer papers have cited the paper you're currently reading, and also review what papers your paper has cited. Bibliography hopping is a great way to learn and I've discovered a lot of good papers this way.

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