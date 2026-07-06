Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Larry J Miller MD's avatar
Larry J Miller MD
9hEdited

The concept behind polypill is PROFIT. Last year combination medicines cost Medicare more than $800 million more than for the same individual medications. Big Pharma patents these polypills. Who would have guessed???? Dr Mandrola did not mention who sponsored that polypill trial of selected indigent patients. Read this conflict of interest statement and ask, "Do we need to look any further?"

Conflict of interest statement

Competing interests: A.P. has received research funding (to the institution) from American Heart Association, Applied Therapeutics, Roche, Ultromics, Gilead Sciences, Bayer and AstraZeneca; has received honoraria as an advisor, consultant or speaker for Tricog Health Inc., Lilly, Rivus, Roche Diagnostics, Axon Therapies, Edward Lifesciences, Science37, Novo Nordisk, Bayer, Medical AI, AstraZeneca, Baylor Scott and White Research Institute, Boehringer Ingelheim, iRhythm Technologies, Tourmaline Bio, Merck, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, Ultromics, Kardigan, Tenax Pharma, Alnylam, Abbott, Kilele Health, Anumana, Acorai, Novartis and Antlia Biosciences. A.P. is a coinventor on a Polypill for Heart Failure US provisional patent application (63/912,172) filed November 2025. N.K. has received consultant fees from Heart Test Laboratories, Tricog Health, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and Science37. M.W.S. reports nonfinancial support from Merck, honoraria outside the present study from Idorsia and Otsuka, is an advisor for AccurKardia, is on the executive board for descendantsDNA and is the founder of ReCODE Medical. A.C. has received grant funding outside the present study from Novo Nordisk, Lilly USA and Sarfez Pharmaceuticals. Z.L.C. reports grants from AstraZeneca and personal fees from Abiomed, Vectorious, Kestra Medical Technologies, Reprieve Cardiovascular, WhiteSwell and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. D.K.G. has received honoraria as an advisor to Novo Nordisk and research support from the NHLBI (R01HL153607, R01HL145293, R01HL133860). M.T.H. has served as a consultant for Imricor Medical Systems Inc. T.J.W. is named as a coinventor on a Polypill for Heart Failure US provisional patent application (63/912,172) filed November 2025 and another application related to technologies for producing combination pills. The other authors declare no competing interests.

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Walter Bortz's avatar
Walter Bortz
9h

I get the potential importance of the polypill concept. But to use EF as the primary endpoint immediately calls into question the clinical importance of this study. Some patients with EF’s of 20% look like they are at death’s door and others look like they’re ready for a jog.

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