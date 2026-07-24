Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Daniel Flora, MD's avatar
Daniel Flora, MD
13h

I agree with much of Adam’s criticism of the longevity industry, particularly the tendency to overpromise and commercialize ideas long before the evidence is ready.

Where I would differ is on the broader scientific goal. As an oncologist, I’ve seen both sides of early detection. I’ve seen the anxiety, false positives, incidental findings, and overdiagnosis. I’ve also seen the patient whose cancer was found early enough to be cured rather than treated palliatively. Those experiences make me cautious, but they also make me optimistic that we can do better.

I think the answer isn’t to abandon longevity or early detection. It’s to pursue them thoughtfully, with rigorous science. We need biomarkers that distinguish aggressive disease from indolent disease, trials that demonstrate meaningful clinical benefit rather than simply finding more abnormalities, and the humility to discard ideas that don’t work.

There is a version of longevity medicine that is driven by marketing, and there is another driven by careful science. I have little interest in the first. I think the second has the potential to meaningfully reduce suffering and save lives.

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Gene's avatar
Gene
15h

Eat sensible, don’t smoke or drink, stop watching tv and go outside. There is a whole world to explore. LIVE

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