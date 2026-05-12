Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Gene's avatar
Gene
7h

Enjoyed the article. I’ve been calling out ChatGPT for some time. Your studies confirm what I already knew real-time. Thanks.

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Bobby Dubois MD, PhD's avatar
Bobby Dubois MD, PhD
4h

Thank you for a great corroborating vignette.

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