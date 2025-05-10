Sensible Medicine

Jean-Luc Szpakowski
13h

As the old saying goes, "'To cure sometimes, to relieve often, and to comfort always."

Kurt Wagner
12h

After 42 years of practice as a family physician, the most precious thing a patient could give me was their trust. I considered it my deepest honor to receive their trust and tried, always to live up to that trust. This I did by making every effort to treat them as I would want to be treated myself. It never ceased to amaze me how much easier, on innumerable levels, it made my face to face time with my patients and how much more effective it made me as a physician.

