User's avatar
The Skeptical Cardiologist's avatar
The Skeptical Cardiologist
13h

I have a strong preference for apixiban (Eliquis) in the elderly. Apixiban was approved a year after rivaroxaban and became my preferred DOAC thereafter because of the more sensible dosing (2.5 mg if. 2 of following, >80 years, <60K, creatinine >1.5 mg). In addition, apixiban was superior to warfarin in lowering ischemic stroke with less bleeding risk, whereas rivaroxaban wasn't in the major RCTS (ARISTOTLE and ROCKETAF) establishing their efficacy. Clinicallly, I've seen much more GI bleeding on rivaroxaban (generally not prescribed by me) than apixiban.

Warfarin management is the key to safety with VKA in the frail elderly. I ran a warfarin clinic for a decade and our time in therapeuti crange was much higher than that in the major AFIB trials with a correspondingly lower rate of major bleeding. Conversely, I've seen quite a bit of bad management of warfarin when managed by individual docs based on blood draws.

I've also had patients who obsessively manage their warfarin dosing with at home PT tests who do wonderfully for decades.

Every patient is different and discerning docs take into account how well the warfarin management is for the individual and if not ideal, switching to the best and safest DOAC

Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
15h

We need more clinicians across the board who can critically re-examine their opinions and change them. No applogy, just diving in with an open mind and correcting the assumptions. Thank you for the reminder, Dr. Mandrola.

