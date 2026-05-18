Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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David J. Cohen's avatar
David J. Cohen
15h

Thanks for the shout-out for what is still one of the most important and impactful trials that I've been involved in. One minor correction... the trial was actually enrolled between 1998-1999 and was scheduled for a LBCT presentation at TCT 2001, which was interrupted by the events on 9/11. After that, we got a little distracted for a while before the paper was finally written and published.

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Dean's avatar
Dean
15h

The childhood vaccine schedule has never been tested "with a proper sham control arm." Or even with a comparison of a vaccinated population vs an unvaccinated population.

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