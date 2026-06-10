The next in our “1st, 2nd, and 3rd opinions” series. Same rules as always, we come up with a case or question, and then we each write < 400 words without seeing what the others wrote. Please feel free to send more topics our way.

I'm 40 years old and healthy. I exercise 5 days a week, and I don't have hypertension or diabetes. My doctor says I am good. I've got a BMI of 29 (5'10", 200 pounds). I want to start a GLP-1 as I'd love to weigh 175, like I did when I started college. Is this a good idea?