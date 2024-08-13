This is the seventh installment in my occasional series on improving your critical appraisal skills. I hope you find it helpful.
Sensible Medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive access all posts, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
A review article can take many forms. Chapters in Harrison’s, Symptom to Diagnosis, and UpToDate are essentia…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sensible Medicine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.