Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheila Crook-Lockwood's avatar
Sheila Crook-Lockwood
3h

Thank you. I will put this and the JAMA resource into my fall evidence-based practice for nursing course.

Reply
Share
Steve Cheung's avatar
Steve Cheung
1h

Agree. Industry incentives are overt and obvious. Nice to have a post that shines a light on academic incentives.

I would say that my generation had “hard outcomes” drilled in as the de facto gold standard, but this is a good reminder that hard outcomes, upon which an intervention has no hope of impacting, will simply make “non inferiority” inevitable. This lesson should come in a box-set, paired with Dr. JMM’s oft-issued refrain where composites of outcomes that move in opposite directions also make non-inferiority the default result.

I wonder if the heuristic might be, if you know the outcome before that trial even starts, then that’s a bogus study.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture