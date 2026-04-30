Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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George's avatar
George
5h

Sage overview of this document (Tome?). Especially vital: the importance of considering NNT as well as ARR in decision making. ie: take the population based paper and make it relevant to the person on your exam table.

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Mary Braun Bates, MD's avatar
Mary Braun Bates, MD
4h

Wise points. I say the guildelines exist to make you think twice before you vary from them.

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