Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda Morgan-klein's avatar
Brenda Morgan-klein
4h

What an insightful, emotionally intelligent piece amidst the complexity of it all.

Reply
Share
Gene's avatar
Gene
3h

“I recommend the story that lets you keep being yourself, for as long as you can.”

Love this comment in your piece. Good article. TY

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture