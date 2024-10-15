It is my pleasure to introduce this article by Joseph Marine, MD in response to mandatory masking policies in a number of California hospitals. There is simply no randomized evidence to support these policies, and they make little sense in 2024. I worry about the mental abilities of the public health officers who instituted these policies, and that their actions will further erode trust in public health.

Vinay Prasad

Masking Mistakes – Fall 2024 Edition

Recent news reports indicate that several counties in Northern California will reinstate mask mandates for health care facilities starting November 1 running through March/April. The criteria for starting and ending the mandates have not been reported. The State of Maryland reinstated a health care mask mandate last winter based on the state reaching a threshold of 10 RSV/flu/covid hospitalizations per 100,000 population. Where this threshold came from is a mystery.

Proponents of such mandates argue that masking is a minor inconvenience and may be effective for “source control” to reduce the risk of nosocomial spread of respiratory viruses. While this is a worthy goal, the latter hypothesis has never been proven. We do not even know the extent of the problem. In addition, proponents fail to consider the harms of forcing everyone to wear a covering over their face in all health care facilities. They should consider these seven:

Forced masking creates an inhospitable environment for workers, patients, and visitors alike. Seeing human faces is natural and necessary for human society to function. We communicate through facial expression. Hiding faces is isolating and dehumanizing. Forced masking sends a false signal to the public that health care facilities are “dangerous”. This idea did tremendous harm in the first covid wave in 2020 when many patients with serious symptoms avoided hospitals. Forced masking is demoralizing to many health care workers who now see it as ineffective. Being forced to comply with irrational requirements is a well-understood cause of moral injury and burnout. Forced masking will exacerbate the health workforce crisis. Most people would rather not cover their face all day at work. Some of those with a choice, especially non-professional staff, will choose to work elsewhere. Forced masking will undermine public confidence that health care decisions are based on science and reason. Most people believe that mask mandates are not. Forcing people to mask in health facilities sends a message that doctors and hospitals don’t know what they are doing and may erode confidence in other health recommendations. Mask mandates make no distinction between potentially effective masks, such as N95’s and respirators, and any piece of cloth with ear loops, sending a message that it is all just for show. Forced masking undermines medical-scientific progress. Those who would implement health interventions (particularly coercive ones) should conduct high-quality studies demonstrating their effectiveness. Mandates bypass this usual requirement.

With studies showing falling public confidence in doctors and health care, we cannot afford to continue legacy covid policies that the public sees as irrational and ineffective. It would be sensible for public health officials to throw in the towel on the face rags and focus on more important issues.