Lois Lassiter
13h

Are doctors ever going to be brave enough to just call people FAT? I'm 61, the amount of overweight people around today is horrifying. Many of them are my age and they go to the doctor and get meds and this and that....and NONE of them are ever motivated to lose weight and exercise. You don't have to run a marathon, but can we quit coming up with novel 'new' disease when all it is FAT. If doctors got a little crueler and called things Fat Syndrome or Eating too much diease....shame can be a good thing. America is eating itself to death......and those of us who don't do are having to help foot the bill.

Ohiomom
12h

I am also super annoyed that any overweight teen that has abnormal liver functions gets told it is fatty liver with no other work up? Is this the new Diagnosis to allow a doctor to do nothing but tell people to lose weight? I have a kid on depakote, we check his liver enzymes, when they came back high mom was told "it is fatty liver".......so.....do we stop his depakote? or leave it? Seems like I need more info......

