Jon M.
8h

All good points about "churnalism." Here are a few more that should embarrass those who published these news reports, even assuming that the collected data is high quality, which I now gather it isn't.

1) The study has not even been published yet.

2) In the words of the study's author, "Worse insomnia, depression/anxiety or the use of other sleep-enhancing medicines might be linked to both melatonin use and heart risk....our study cannot prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship....This means more research is needed to test melatonin’s safety for the heart.”

3) The abstract mentions another major issue with the study: "Participants were excluded if they...had been prescribed other types of sleeping pills such as benzodiazepines." So, in the control group, there weren't *any* people under treatment for insomnia via drugs. In other words, this study provides no grounds to conclude that the association isn't totally due to insomnia bad enough to require pharmacological treatment. It is also totally silent on whether melatonin is better or worse for the heart than anything else prescribed for insomnia.

Amethyst
7h

Do the authors describe a "before melatonin" and "after melatonin" heart condition?

What if people with heart disease had a higher tendency of insomnia, hence take melatonin?

