Julia
3h

Great read. Very thought-provoking. I had to use the dictionary. Thank you for your time.

The Layperson's Layperson
23m

"There’s very little we can do to detect p-hacking, base rate neglect, and publication bias...."

I found a pretty clear cut case of publication bias earlier this year. I brought it up with some doctors and researchers on substack and a certain medical science forum that I won't name here. No one cared. Doctors are very willing to be led by the nose and just cite something in JAMA uncritically and are more prone to motivated reasoning than any group of people I've ever met. The researchers themselves are certainly aware of all the shenanigans. Let's not pretend any of this is unintentional.

