Discussion about this post

Bon Kwi Kwi
3h

A simple straightforward solution, if one overlooks silly problems like symptom onset-to-treatment delay, flawed RIDT testing (50-60% sensitivity), every urgent care becoming a dispensary logistics, and the fact that Baloxavir severe or life-threatening effects include:

-Anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions

-Hepatic injury or failure

-Neuropsychiatric symptoms (hallucinations, delirium)

-Blood dyscrasias (neutropenia, thrombocytopenia)

-Severe skin reactions (SJS/TEN)

-Viral rebound due to resistance mutations

Julia
2h

Thank you for taking the time and contributing this piece. Always important to hear/examine multiple sides to an issue.

1 reply
