Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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leonard h calabrese's avatar
leonard h calabrese
11h

Kudos - i’m reading this in the early morning at the airport and I have so much to say, but for now let me extend a deep thank you for your words and their meaning. When we achieve this level of attunement with our patience, it is a balm for both with the patient benefiting through harnessing the power of placebo biology and the practitioner benefiting by feeling fulfilled . I hope we have the opportunity to talk sometime.

Thank you

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Robert Eidus's avatar
Robert Eidus
9h

Beautifully stated. Primary care is relationship based, not title or diploma based. That is where we derive our energy

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