Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
Aug 9, 2022Edited

Your are doing good work, but please examine your own churnalism sin, using proxy endpoints supplied by aberrent drug company “research” instead of all cause mortality. You fall right into the trap with regard to statins. Statins have never been shown to extend life. Sure they may cut down death from CVD, but they cause so many “side effects” that death and morbidity increase due to rhabomyolysis, dementia, and type 2 diabetes, just to name a few.

The entire edifice of statins and what they are built on is propaganda and faked research.

Undoubtedly you can cite studies to the contrary. But they show very weak effects and require large study populations to show anything. They are easily manipulated and largely corrupt.

I agree that drug companies use lackey journalists precisely the way you describe. But many times the studies themselves are corrupt and are able to take in every very smart people who don’t have time to really pore over these large studies in detail.

How about what physicians themselves report in this case study:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5316517/

as you correctly note, you need what I call an explanatory theory when you promote a drug therapy. The explanatory theory of statins is how profoundly they interfere with the body’s natural downstream steroid hormone processes. The “side effects” come from that.

As cardiologists you have to look VERY carefully at what these drugs do, and the original studies they were built on. The cholesterol theory of heart disease has been thoroughly debunked. The research that is out there is largely complex studies easily manipulated by statisticians on behalf of drug companies.

You just have to look at patients to realize the terrible effects of statins and nobody should be promoting them.

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Kristi Rose's avatar
Kristi Rose
Aug 9, 2022

Love the article. If I were still teaching high school science I would use it to help my students learn the valuable skill of understanding how to weed through the barrage of information they are faced with in the world of technology 💕

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