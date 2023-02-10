Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Dziedzic's avatar
Patrick Dziedzic
Feb 10, 2023

This essay released a wave of emotion remembering the death of my mother 30 years ago. The things that become meaningful when a loved one dies.

-telling the nurse to put my mother’s dentures back in after they pull the ventilator tube out

-picking a casket just because it has small flowers on the handles

- getting a new dress for her. (I think back and wonder what the sales lady thought when this new widower came in with his 4 sons looking for a dress for his wife’s funeral).

And any number of other things my fat hate and brothers felt had meaning that I don’t remember.

My grandmother was dead, and so everything mattered

That’s what got me. And made this cynical middle aged man a mess during his morning coffee. But I think I can forgive you.

You have found your Super Power and I think each person you work with will be the better for it.

Thank you for sharing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Randy Bickle's avatar
Randy Bickle
Feb 10, 2023

Nicely said and was a reminder of similar situations I remember vividly from my early training that were sad, emotional and yet touching. It made me realize that the humanity of medicine will always be the most important thing we do. We can give the best care and try so hard to make a difference(which at times we do) but being a human and letting the patients know we care. Keep writing you can tell stories that need to be told and read.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture