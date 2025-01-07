Dr. Martin Greenwald has published some great essays on Sensible Medicine in the past and he runs the terrific substack, Socratic Psychiatrist. Months back, we had a conversation about whether assisted suicide should be allowed and, if so, what role physicians should play. I think we agreed on most points, but Martin had considered the issue more deeply than I had. I also thought that as a psychiatrist, a field whose most dreaded patient outcome is suicide, he brought a fascinating viewpoint. I asked him to write a piece for us.

This is a special treat for our paid subscribers. We are posting it today, a week before it will appear on Socratic Psychiatrist.

Adam Cifu