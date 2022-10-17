Sensible Medicine

HardeeHo
Oct 17, 2022

I am a survivor because I did get screened and a mass was discovered. Over many years I received yearly colonoscopies where polyps were always found; then came my routine visit where aggressive cancer was found. The adjutant follow-up treatment was only tolerable for four months instead of the desired six. I can assure anybody that the treatment was much more debilitating than any of the exams. There were times I was incapable of any real functioning and became quite dehydrated requiring hours of additional infusions. I can understand why some cancer survivors refuse treatment should a another cancer return. I'm left with kidney damage and a degree of neuropathy in my fingers and toes after the treatments. OTOH, I'm now 12 years out and at 82 maybe being given a few more years to go.

2 replies
Jeff
Oct 17, 2022

Although there were no harms from colonoscopy in this study the cohort had no anesthesia, which probably lead to better outcomes. Not that I would want to have one without.

1 reply
