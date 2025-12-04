Sensible Medicine

It’s true that the subcutaneous version of pembrolizumab will make visits easier for a lot of people. I’m glad to have it. But the timing is exactly what you’d expect in a system where extending a patent is more profitable than bringing the next major advance to the clinic. And think about how many patients could have benefited if they brought it earlier.

This isn’t a new story. Companies respond to the incentives we put in front of them, and we shouldn’t be surprised when their strategy matches the rules of the game.

We can do better if we center this on the patient. If a new formulation shows up right as exclusivity is running out, then the value needs to be clear in ways that matter to real people. Fair pricing. Better access. Solid data across the cancers where the original drug is already standard.

This needs to happen on the regulatory side—FDA and EMA can set clearer expectations about what qualifies for extended protection. If a change is mostly convenience, that’s fine, but the benefits and the costs should be aligned.

We depend on pharma for the breakthroughs that have changed survival across so many cancers. But we also need a system where the rewards match meaningful progress, and where patients aren’t the ones absorbing the downside of strategic timing.

Just my two cents.

If the overall benefit or efficacy is achieved regardless of the route of administration, I feel the patent expansion is greed. Thank you for this article.

