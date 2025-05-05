Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula's avatar
Paula
7h

Or we could eat like Europeans and not need drugs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Kathi Duffel's avatar
Kathi Duffel
6h

As much as we’d like to believe in miracle drugs, they always lead to the same question: how do they address the root cause of the metabolic dysfunction? Just like Metformin (for diabetes), these drugs improve lab values but at what cost? Eliminating seed oils and highly processed foods, addressing gut health, ensuring enough rest and sunlight and movement, adjusting macros and micros for optimal nutrition to address deficiencies… true healing takes WORK and effort. Big Pharma wants you to believe a shot or pill is the answer … and nothing could be further from the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture