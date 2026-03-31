Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Lance K. Stell Ph. D.'s avatar
Lance K. Stell Ph. D.
3h

Plato rejected that piety that physicians don't care about pay. On the contrary, they are not exceptions to the axiom: "no one takes on the troubles of strangers, to straighten them out, but everyone expects pay for that." From which it follows that while professing the practice of medicine, the physician practices another art that he does not profess - the art of getting paid. However the true physician regulates his payment seeking by the fiduciary principle,- "when prescribing for the patient, the true physician considers the patient's good, not his own." Plato never solved the problem of knowing for certain whether one was oneself a true physician or was dealing with one..

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Deepak Sirdeshmukh's avatar
Deepak Sirdeshmukh
3h

Adam and Dr. Huddle —

I just read Adam's Substack piece sharing Dr. Huddle's original note, and wanted to capture some thoughts before the tasks of the day got away from me.

Part of my background is researching trustworthiness and trust across industries, with articles published in several outlets.

I recently wrote a piece titled "For Anthropic, Pragmatism Is the More Trustworthy Position," arguing that Anthropic's values-driven stance — rather than a pragmatic stance that balances values and viability — is actually the less trustworthy posture. It is here, if you are interested. https://medcitynews.com/2026/03/for-anthropic-pragmatism-is-the-more-trustworthy-position/

Customers and other stakeholders fully expect business entities to look after themselves by achieving a fair return for their services. When a service is genuinely unique and highly value-added, customers don't begrudge a substantial return — Apple and Google come to mind.

1. The parallel with physicians is obvious to me. Patients understand that doctors enter a profession where earning well enough to support themselves and their families is a reasonable expectation. Patients are also well aware that practices and healthcare systems are not charities; the signals are clear that they need to acquire and retain patients who can help cover costs and sustain operations.

2. There is also evidence that satisfied, loyal customers actively want their providers — restaurants, hardware stores, airlines — to do well and stay in business. It is not uncommon for regulars to send as much business as possible to a favorite neighborhood café, and to encourage others to do the same, precisely because their continued patronage serves their own interests too.

3. Finally, the ACP's stance implies that for-profit firms and individuals are somehow lesser entities. That is wrong on too many counts to fully address here. Hardworking people and firms that earn a reasonable — and perhaps more than reasonable — profit for their sustenance and long-term stability need not be vilified in a free-market society.

In sum, the ACP's position rests on shaky logical ground. Words and labels matter — I have my own views on that. But "provider," I would argue, is not a pejorative. It can describe a trustworthy, health-sustaining physician who is also ensuring that their family is cared for and that they can remain in practice to serve patients over the long term.

Thanks for reading.

Best regards, Deepak

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