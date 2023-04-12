My experience with postmenopausal estrogen replacement (ERT) stimulated my interest in medical reversal. It seems incredible now, but in the 1990s, it was common to counsel every postmenopausal woman that, in addition to getting a colonoscopy and beginning mammograms, they should start estrogen replacement therapy. The argument was that the benefits of ERT in the prevention of cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis outweighed its harms related to risk of breast cancer and venous thromboembolism. One of my favorite articles, and one that served as a strong foundation of ERT was published in the NEJM in 1996.