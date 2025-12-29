Sensible Medicine

Charlotte Norris
16h

I am a retired cardiac nurse/echocardiographer. As you say, the heart and its pathologies are extremely complex. One observation I made over and over is that statistics are really not that helpful for an individual. I don’t think that’s because we don’t have enough data or studies, I think that’s because we place too much weight on our vain hope that we will be able to prevent all disease. We never will. Luck is always a factor, and also the unique response of the individual to their risk factors. I see coronary plaque as a kind of scab on the site that life creates in our coronary arteries. Some scabs are stronger than others. I don’t think we’ll ever really know why, and we shouldn’t believe that we will. Managing risk factors is an entirely different enterprise than treating unstable plaque. Management is about living well, intervention is about preventing imminent death.

Studies should continue, understanding should deepen and grow, but don’t fool ourselves or the patients that we are keeping them safe from MI by managing their risk factors. MI is largely unpredictable, and probably always will be. All of us can improve our health, but none of us can be safe from all disease. Let’s be honest about our goals and how little control we actually have over disease. Then we can work together to make life less painful with less debilitation, while maintaining a healthy respect for the power of Mother Nature. And as you say, have the interventionslists on standby to do their life-saving work when plaque ruptures, which is not a failure of risk management, it’s just plain bad luck.

Michael Plunkett
15h

Jonn,

You fell for the traps that most lay people fall for. First of all, I consider nonfatal MI’s a good thing! It tells you the guy really has a disease and we go after him diligently. A non-fatal MI doesn’t kill you. It just is a shot over the bow.

Always look at the denominator. There’s a lot more lower risk people than there are high risk people ego they’re going to get a good number of first MI.

Americans, even physicians, have been sold this bill of goods that we can prevent everything. It’s a faced lie. Always look at the number needed to treat and the significant side effects of our “treatments”“Youse pays ur money and youse takes ur chances.”

Preventive stents? Hasn’t that idea been disproven? COURAGE,ISCHEMIA.

