Joseph J. Zuckerman MD
2h

Well put. In some ways, one could conceive of this as being like insurance. One hopes to never have to use their homeowners insurance, but if you do need it, the benefit of being insured is often substantial. That’s probably a more honest framing of taking a statin, for example, that still conveys the benefit.

Nice article!

Carl Gessner
2h

Another excellent explanation from Dr. Mandrola. Another way to put it as opposed to insurance is is that you are placing a bet and the NNT is similar to the odds. Adverse events are another bet, too. Easier to know your insurance premium than it is to predict adverse events.

