Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Howard W's avatar
Howard W
16h

This is the secret sauce of internal medicine and is one of the reasons why I still love coming into the office every day for nearly 30 years. They don’t tell you about this in residency, and you don’t really appreciate it until a few years in when you’re not scared every day you’re going to see something you’ve never seen before. I went into internal medicine because I love solving problems, but I stay for the relationships.

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Mary Braun Bates, MD's avatar
Mary Braun Bates, MD
17h

When I read obituaries of my patients, I often wonder "How could I have known her as well as I did without knowing THAT?!?"

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