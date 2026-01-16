On This Fortnight in Medicine XV, Drs. Foy, Mandrola, and I brainstormed about how to improve the state of the medical literature. This came in response to an “Ask Us Anything” question from Ben Hourani MD, MBA, who asked:

“If you guys were omnipotent, omniscient, and essentially Gods, how would you address the current debacle that is medical research?”

We recently published an article about the challenges that journals are facing. Much of what we said on the podcast was not news for readers of Sensible Medicine. They weren’t bad suggestions; they were just things we’ve said before. These are the first three points covered below. The fourth was an idea from Dr. Mandrola that I found so interesting that I wanted to expand on it.

(This is one of the rare articles that we paywall to give something extra to our paying subscribers.)