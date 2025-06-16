Sensible Medicine

User's avatar
Jairo-Echeverry-Raad's avatar
Jairo-Echeverry-Raad
1m

Dr. Mandrola,

The first rule of external validity—or the possibility of generalizing or extrapolating results from the study population to a target population—is to have excellent internal validity. Programmatic studies, in their attempt to achieve generalization, are only valid if they do not violate the fundamental methodological principles that ensure internal validity.

In principle, a crossover design—initially used as an alternative random allocation method—in a population different from the one existing before the crossover, with an unblinded (i.e., open-label) intervention, and carried out unsystematically (perhaps by different personnel who may hold biases about the interventions—for example, I personally trust and prefer Ringer’s lactate ten times more than saline solution, or vice versa, in my everyday practice)—may have introduced such a degree of bias that any potential differences disappeared.

In other words, the potential success that random allocation might have produced—as would be evident in a well-balanced Table 1—was lost once the allocation sequence and the nature of the intervention were known, at least to those performing the intervention.

Incidentally, I vividly recall that the first RCT on pulmonary surfactant for the prevention of hyaline membrane disease in preterm infants failed to demonstrate evidence of the clinical effect—which is otherwise quite evident—because the study was “open” and unblinded. As a result, the nursing staff delivered “schizophrenically meticulous” care and airway cleaning for patients in the non-intervention arm.

Incidentally, so-called “Normal” or “Physiological” Saline Solution is neither physiological nor normal. It has an extremely low pH (around 4.5) and contains nearly 50% more chloride than human plasma. Thus, the use of large volumes of saline for resuscitation—especially in pediatrics—can lead to hyperchloremic acidosis.

BradF's avatar
BradF
26m

Alternate view. You are the CFO sitting with the CMO. The GPO you deal with sells NS at a discount to the LR. From a hospital-level POV, is there net harm or benefit from converting the system from one formulation to another? Some interventions are one-size-fits-all and have a positive ROI, while others may not (e.g., VTE prophylaxis for all strategy).

