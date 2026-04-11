Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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RoseyT's avatar
RoseyT
7h

Thank you for sharing. I worked at a hospital in a “back office”role during the pandemic. I had the option to work from home even though I had my own office. I chose not to in solidarity with the medical staff who were there fighting the good fight every day.

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Robert H Lopez-Santini's avatar
Robert H Lopez-Santini
5h

Is there a difference between dying with and from ??? Which one pays more ???

And the ones bought out PPE and disinfectant wipes to then gouge the citizens ?

One thing I hope we never have to experience is dying alone, by mandate ….

Lots of lessons to be learned. Like I tell friends, we should all be like 3 yr old kids again and always ask “ but why ? “ If you can’t explain it simply or back it up, well, what is it ?

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