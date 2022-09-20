Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
Sep 20, 2022Edited

I am a tenured full professor and have been teaching/practicing for decades. While I would not disagree that updates to curricula and approach are always meritorious (more on that below) I respectfully disagree with major tenets here.

1. I have seldom, going back decades, seen underfinanced students excluded because they "could not afford" medical school. We were among the first schools (in the 1970s) to specifically recruit from HBCUs to make sure that we were not missing students who could otherwise be potentially great physicians but could not pay (I made some of those visits myself). Every school of my acquaintance has plenty of scholarships, loans and grants for those who have trouble paying. Some even cover all tuition for all students. This is just a distractor and often a trope to obscure other matters.

2. As other commentors have noted, there is a social engineering component introduced into medical education over the last five years that is substantially deprecating the quality of applicants and, almost certainly, the quality of the physicians we are putting out. Primarily selecting students by their demographics, how many hours of pushing wheelchairs they did, and their social justice warrior scores and compliance almost guarantees bad physicians. Across the medical schools with which I am involved (either directly or tangentially) student essays and interviews often dwell on how they want to use medicine to cure the world's social ills, rather than taking care of patients. The idea that medicine is fundamentally an interaction between patients and their physicians seems completely foreign to where they want to go. Few want to be the "best doctor providing the best care" they can be as their primary motivation. Rather it seems a well-paid stepping stone to more social justice warrior-ing and this pattern continues through their medical school tenure.

3. Because we are accepting less qualified students, we have all been forced (word deliberately chosen) to remove all of the measurement tools that we used to, at least, note who was learning and how well. So no more grades (might make someone in the class sad and/or demonstrate that some are better than others), no more scores on USMLE Part I...the list of watering down the validation of learning is long and getting longer. The LCME and their effort to change medical education to something barely related to medicine is a major driver of this. The authors above suggest that we should use "coaching to excellence" which returns to the pre-Flexner days of hocus-pocus completely subjective evaluation of students. I am not even going to go down that rat hole. Of course we should coach our students to excellence, but that is in a very, very different category than measuring excellence. I think all of us that went through medical school can remember attendings that loved us no matter how badly we screwed up and those that hated us no matter how good we were. Part of life, but a bad predicate to being our measurement standard.

4. There is a substantial difference between being a physician and being an NP/PA that the authors seem to mostly ignore. Not to take anything away from the support practitioners, but they already get the education mostly being advocated here -- focus on signs and symptoms and quick diagnoses/cures without much focus on the whys and wherefores. There is an important place for this kind of approach -- but it is not for physicians. I am a hematologist and when I lecture about megaloblastic anemia and its many twists and turns I spend considerable time with concepts from biochemistry, microbiology, histology and pathology. I could not possibly include this information de novo in my lectures -- if not grounded in all these areas, the relevant content would not be taught.

One could still become a check off the boxes kind of provider (coached to excellence in checking off boxes, I suppose). That is not the physician's role. SOMEONE needs to be able to understand what they are seeing beyond signs and symptoms. By discarding all of this, you deprecate the physician's role to that of Epic slave...just like many other health care workers.

5. There is no question that even with the above there is too little time spent on learning to be inquisitive and to question everything. The blind acceptance of the AAPs disastrously wrong diktats in support of the governments disastrously wrong diktats vis-à-vis Covid underscores this well, to the greater detriment of thousands of children. The recent passage of the California law that delicenses physicians who disagree with the government diktats ("Oh, they are experts."...BS) and have the temerity to tell their patients that they do is a further example of how obsequious and unquestioning the general physician population has become. If one is not primarily interested in caring for their patients but rather in supporting whatever party is leading in your social justice warrioring irrespective of their patient-immolating diktats (about which Vinay has written often) then patients suffer. In my opinion this is always wrong. Teaching physicians how to read literature and to question what they read should be high on the hit parade as a prerequisite for graduation. Requiring biostatistics and understanding scientific literature should be a preadmission requirement to medical school. You can be sure that the colleges would jump to offer this if required.

6. The idea of having competence-based progression through school is sound; some do learn faster/better than others. I have also seen the flip side of this -- students who were still there taking resources literally seven years later, still failing to meet the minimum standards. And no one should get out of school after six months because they can memorize things quickly. So this needs some deep thinking to do effectively.

Medical education is inherently difficult and is supposed to be -- one is taking others' lives into one's hands and there are few greater responsibilities. Flexner started the move toward making the selection of those for this profession more objective and more based on understanding health and health care, patient by patient. Recent deprecations of this are not good for the profession or, more importantly, for patients.

There are large numbers of current medical school graduates that I would not let care for me. Enough said.

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KaiKai's avatar
KaiKai
Sep 20, 2022

As a non academic surgeon who works internationally in a developing country medical education should include nutrition and public health. It’s construct should be system based where students learn about let’s say: the GI system from anatomy, histology, pathology, pharmacology and to prevention. We put way too much emphasis on illness and disease treatment and not enough on disease prevention.

I hope physicians who are not working in academic institutions weigh in here.

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