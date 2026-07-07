Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Carlos Valladares's avatar
Carlos Valladares
3h

I agree (and to my surprise similar technology has also metastasized to baseball!) This philosophy should instead be applied to enhance critical appraisal so that journals and editorials become more selective to high quality studies.

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Robert H Lopez-Santini's avatar
Robert H Lopez-Santini
3h

So, like purified water still has coliforms, the touted disease free periods in oncology are misnomers? Birds Eye view vs satellite imagery. Mammograms with CAD vs without. Our technology advances and resets the ranges, remember never use the word “ normal “, making it more challenging to interpret and categorize whats happening because we all want black and white only, greys need not apply.

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