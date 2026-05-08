Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
4h

Lowered admission standards has secured compliant providers who follow Big Box medicine guidelines and group-think their way to mediocracy in medical care. No critical analytical skills needed.

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Colleen Smith, MD's avatar
Colleen Smith, MD
3hEdited

I think medical school education should be shorter, but I think the way to do it would be to offer more combined undergrad/medical school programs. These programs could be a total of five or six years. Undergraduate education could still be relatively broad, but with more of a focus toward medical adjacent topics, even in the humanities, philosophy, and ethics. Science and math classes could also be tailored and include statistical methods instead of super advanced calculus. And work and internship opportunities that many undergraduate participate in could be offered in medical settings to help students begin to have a sense of where they might want to specialize. But I also agree with you that the current approach to medical school education needs some revision and rethinking.

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