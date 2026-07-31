Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Daniel Flora, MD's avatar
Daniel Flora, MD
3m

I enjoyed reading this. It was a refreshing break from the constant negativity around medicine. There’s already enough of that online. Vinay could probably take a page from your book every now and then.

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Gene's avatar
Gene
11m

“I don’t deserve those kinds of riches. I’ve taken no risks; I just chose a path, worked hard, and got lucky.”

I’m going to add, “I’ve loved GOD, and loved people.”

Good article my friend. Thank you.

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