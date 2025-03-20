Regular readers of Sensible Medicine will understand that this post by Rebecca Silverman needs no introduction.

Every 5-7 years, we each have to renew our licenses and passports, take our cars for inspections, replace major home appliances, or hire a contractor to fix a broken pipe. These tasks are usually annoying, and possibly redundant, but necessary to keep your legal standing/cars/home functional. These types of things exist in our jobs, too; everyone has tasks in the office that they feel are “beneath them.” However, if I complained to my colleagues that I had to do normal hospital things and, further, noted that I resented these same colleagues because my proximity to bodily fluids makes my job nobler than theirs, no one would want to work with me. I may even get put on a performance improvement plan for my negative attitude. The fact that we tolerate this behavior from physicians and not from staff highlights a respect gap.

When I first started working in medical education, I was trained to refer to all physicians by “Doctor Lastname;” I was trained to be gracious even when they did not respond to my third email that said “Response Needed” in the subject line; they may be dealing with true life-or-death situations, I was told. I was trained not to complain when they were busy even though their calendar said they were available; because, of course, they did not keep their clinic hours on their Outlook calendar. I learned to respect the hierarchy of professorships and ensure every physician’s title and degrees were correct on every posting.

Do doctors learn our degrees, where we studied, what our specialties are, why we chose to work in healthcare?

We administrators are here to work WITH you, not against you. We actively pursued jobs at hospitals and medical centers because we wanted to affect patient care without being a physician. And we do—we implement new digital health tools, we ensure our quality ratings stay competitive enough to draw in new patients and earn incentive dollars, we manage your paychecks, run your residency programs, create all the materials for board meetings, and implement EHR efficiencies. We know more about hospital governance than most doctors do. Sure, sometimes we ask you to do a fit test. (That is a federal regulation, and if your patients cannot survive while you do one, that’s a larger problem that your hospital needs to address.)

There are parts of all our jobs that are annoying or “below us”; we deal with them because we are adults. We do not adopt a holier-than-thou tone with our colleagues, because medicine is a team sport and we are all on the same team. We accept the parts of our job that are “not at the top of our license,” because they usually require minor amounts of time and do not take much brainpower. We can be annoyed that some people we work with do not know our patients as well as we do and might have opinions on patient care that differ from ours. We use these annoyances as opportunities for learning and discussion. We can roll our eyes at some of the bureaucratic inefficiencies that come with running a large organization, but we can also feel a sense of pride that we are ultimately helping our patients.

The providers who make my job harder and make me feel useless insinuate that we administrators follow rules blindly, as if someone like me were part of a herd of sheep and not an adult with a master’s degree. It might be true that an empire of people who don't touch blood, shit, piss, or pus is being built, though I find that hard to believe during an era of “reductions in force” and budget cuts. I admit that I don’t want to touch those bodily fluids. However, I touch other nasty things that the doctors I work with find repulsive but are essential for running hospitals: spreadsheets, slide show drafts, data requests, Grand Rounds lunch orders, notes that haven’t been signed for a month, the inboxes of stubborn doctors who cannot seem to make time for the simplest of administrative asks required by OSHA.

The physicians with whom I enjoy working treat me like a partner instead of an antagonist: they thank me for setting up a meeting (an especially hard task when it involves finding shared free time between five providers with mirrored clinic schedules), praise my attention to detail, appreciate a spreadsheet I put together that shows them the data they requested, or a slide show that flatters their work. They know that I am a helpful part of their team, and treat me like an equal, even when I only have a sense of what their patients are going through. They teach me things about their job in a way that is illuminating and gracious, and are not resentful that I do not know every facet of their life in patient care.

I love most of the doctors I work with. But there are a few who lack humility for their closest administrative partners while actively preaching humility for their patients. Our health systems would be kinder workplaces if that changed.

Rebecca S. Silverman has worked in undergraduate, graduate, and continuing medical education over the past decade at an academic medical center. She has a Master’s in Public Health. If you want to know, she studied English at Washington University in St. Louis and public health at the University of Illinois – Chicago.

