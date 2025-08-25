Sensible Medicine

User's avatar
The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
10h

There are really four populations. (1) those invited who screened; (2) those invited who did not screen; (3) those not invited who screened anyway; (4) those not invited who did not screen. Population (3) is really the fly in the ointment. Then there are the sub-populations of (1) and (3) who detected illness (1/3 A) and those that screened that did not detect illness (1/3 B). It would be interesting to know false positives and false negatives in these two groups and associated outcomes, including adverse side effects. Why? You might discover, for example, that sending an invitation has no impact on screening rates, or maybe it does. You might also find that screening is ineffective in accurately diagnosing disease and that the side effects resulting from false positives overwhelms the advantage of finding the disease early, or the opposite. If you were actually trying to figure out what policy to adopt would this information be valuable? I think it would. Why invite people to an ineffective screening? Why invite people to a screening that is more likely to cause harm than to advance health? Of course, once you start the study you probably have little ability to modify it on the fly without injecting bias. So it is best practice to really think things through before you start and to challenge your assumptions. Maybe screening is ineffective. Maybe screening is effective. I suspect that the study designers started from the assumption that screening is effective. But that assumption may not be true. Whatever the truth was, it would impact the results of this study.

JohnS's avatar
JohnS
10h

A simple way of seeing the problem: viewing from the top, we have an RCT. Embedded inside the ‘assigned to colonoscopy arm’ is the equivalent of a classical observational study. We know that observational studies show that colonoscopies appear to have a benefit, but the point of this study is to learn whether an RCT will show a benefit. So, for the people who claim a benefit by comparing the two groups inside the ‘assigned to colonoscopy arm’, they are making the argument that observational studies prove causality and that RCTs are not necessary. They may not realize they are doing this.

